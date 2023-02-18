Devender Singh case: NIA seizes three vehicles used for terror activities in J&K

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized three private vehicles as proceeds of terror in the case pertaining to the recovery and seizure of arms and ammunition from former J&K deputy superintendent of police Devender Singh, said officials on Saturday.

These vehicles were used by the accused for “furtherance of terror activities in the Kashmir valley”, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

Singh was terminated in May 2021. He was arrested on January 11, 2020, along with self-styled commander of banned terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen Naveed Babu, Rafi Ahmad Rather and advocate Irfan Shafi Mir when their car was intercepted by the police in Kulgam.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, three pistols and a cache of ammunition and explosives.

Investigations have revealed that among the cars, Hyundai i20 was owned and used by Mir, while the Maruti 800 was registered in the name of Mushtaq Ahmad Shah and used by his son Naveed, and another variant of Hyundai i20 was used by Tanveer Ahmad Wani of Humhama, the spokesperson said.

The NIA took over the case on January 17, 2020, and subsequently filed a 3,064-page chargesheet under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sections of the Indian Penal Code against Singh and five others. The agency gave a detailed description of Singh’s involvement in providing shelter to Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists.

Besides Singh, who was dismissed from service on May 20, 2021, others named in the chargesheet are Babu, his brother Syed Irfan Ahmad, Rather, Mir and businessman Tanveer Ahmad Wani, a former president of the Line of Control Traders Association.

The NIA spokesperson said the agency seized the three cars on Wednesday under Section 25 (1) of the UAPA.

