Devotees throng Vaishno Devi shrine on first day of Navratras

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Mar 31, 2025 05:24 AM IST

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has launched a range of new facilities and upgraded existing ones to ensure a seamless experience for devotees

Devotees throng the Vaishno Devi Shrine in Karta as the Chaitra Navratri began on Sunday amid divine fervour.

The Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra has been decorated for the nine-day festivities. (HT Photo)
The Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra has been decorated for the nine-day festivities. (HT Photo)

Officials said tight security measures were in place for the nine-day festival.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has launched a range of new facilities and upgraded existing ones to ensure a seamless experience for devotees.

Shrine board chief executive officer (CEO) Anshul Garg said they are working to better the pilgrimage facilities for devotees under the guidance board chairperson lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha.

Garg attended the beginning of the nine-day ‘Shatchandi Yagya’. The CEO underscored that the shrine board has introduced multiple initiatives to enhance the pilgrimage experience, including smart lockers, free public call booths, and complimentary slots, special helicopter bookings and complimentary car services for the specially abled devotees.

He said that resting areas have been set up at Banganga and Adhkuwari to ensure comfort of devotees. According to the CEO, Inderprasth Bhojanalaya at Adhkuwari has been expanded for cater for to 200 devotees.

He said the langar facility has been extended to Shubhra Bhawan at Banganga.

The shrine board has decorated the bhawan and surrounding areas into a radiant spiritual oasis for welcoming pilgrims. The decorations feature a blend of indigenous and foreign fruits, flowers, reception doors and elegantly designed track.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Devotees throng Vaishno Devi shrine on first day of Navratras
