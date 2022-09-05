Devp works in Ludhiana hit amid restrictions on mining in Punjab
At a time when development works have already taken a hit due to paucity of funds available with municipal corporation (MC), restrictions imposed on mining activities in the state and hiked prices of raw material has further aggravated the problem.
Even as councillors are expecting large-scale development works ahead of the upcoming municipal elections, contractors who have been allotted projects by MC rued that there is an acute shortage of raw material in the market and even if it is arranged from Anandpur Sahib or Himachal, prices have been doubled by suppliers.
President of the Municipal Corporation Contractors Association, Tavinder Singh, said that they source gravel mainly from Pathankot, Anandpur Sahib or Himachal. “Mining activities in Pathankot have been stopped completely and it has also been affected adversely in the Anandpur Sahib area due to restrictions imposed by the government. Gravel which was earlier available at around ₹25-30 per feet, now costs ₹55-60 per feet.”
“Contractors are struggling to take up development works, even as councillors are pressuring MC to take up more projects, which will be difficult if the government fails to resolve issues related to mining in the state. We have also taken up the matter with civic body officials,” said Singh.
An MC official, requesting anonymity, said that contractors have highlighted the issue with MC and also spoken to the higher authorities. “Not only MC, work has also been affected in other departments including public works department (PWD),” said the official.
MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said MC is not concerned with the contractors problems. “These issues have been reported in the past too. They will have to complete the projects availed by them through the tendering process. Directions have been issued to the staff to get the works completed,” said Dachalwal.
Opposition slams MC
Slamming the civic body, district president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and councillor Harbhajan Singh Dang stated that the MC has even failed to complete the projects which have already been allotted.
“Five road projects and installation of interlocking tiles are pending in my ward alone and works have been affected at large across the city,” said Dang.
Veterans remember heroic action of Nine Mahar regiment in 1965 Indo-Pak war
Veterans of Mahar Regiment located in Pune organised a grand ceremony on Saturday to honour the gallant and heroic action of nine Mahar displayed during Indo-Pakistan War 1965. It was on this day when Lt Col DN Singh (Later Brigadier), the then Commanding Officer of Nine Mahar Regiment , successfully defended the treacherous feature of Troti in Akhnoor Sector, Jammu & Kashmir under operation Riddle.
Gangster, aides chop off rival’s finger in Ludhiana
In a shocking incident, one Vishal Gill, a member of the Puneet Bains gang, and his accomplices chopped off his rival's finger after assaulting him with sharp weapons in Daresi. Apart from Vishal, who is already facing trial in several criminal cases, the Division number 4 police have also booked Vishal Gill, Mukul, Gaggi, Lallu Bangali, Sambi and Sanju. Seven of their aides are yet to be identified.
PMC betters immersion facility, 150 mobile tanks deployed in 15 wards
After the residents criticised the facilities provided by Pune Municipal Corporation for Ganpati immersion on Day 2 of the festivities, the civic body ensured to provide top services on the fifth day. On Sunday, at least 150 mobile immersion tanks were made available in all wards. Most residents made use of the available mobile tanks, said officials.
State Capital Region: Uttar Pradesh government to float global tender to select agency for DPR
The state government will soon float a global tender to select an experienced company to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the proposed U.P. State Capital Region (U.P.SCR), a government spokesman said here on Sunday. “The government will soon invite bids through a global tender to select an expert agency to prepare DPR of the U.P.SCR as announced by the chief minister,” the spokesman said.
Goon attacks police in Pune, nabbed
A police constable was injured after an externed criminal, Akash alias Bhavdya Bharat Kudale, attacked a team of Pimpri-Chinchwad police who had gone to arrest him. The incident took place at Dalvinagar near the Chinchwad railway line on Saturday. The injured police constable has been identified as Amol Gulab Mane. He is undergoing medical treatment at a private hospital, said officials. When constable Mane was asking him questions he attacked him and Mane sustained injuries.
