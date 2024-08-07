DGP credits prompt action for falling crime rate in Haryana

Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur said the special task force (STF) formed to break the nexus of criminals in the state have nabbed 121 most wanted criminals, 36 gangsters and 264 criminals involved in serious offences this year till August 7. Haryana director general of police Shatrujeet Kapur said to maintain law and order, 53 SWAT teams have been prepared, while in last seven months police teams registered 2,743 FIRs and arrested 4,768 criminals under Operation Akraman, involving 7,957 police teams. (Getty image)

Stating that an effective action plan is being implemented to curb crime in Haryana, the DGP said eight teams of the STF have been formed to keep a strict vigil on criminal activities of the gangsters. Kapur said to maintain law and order, 53 SWAT teams have been prepared, while in last seven months police teams registered 2,743 FIRs and arrested 4,768 criminals under Operation Akraman, involving 7,957 police teams.

‘Steps are being taken for women’s safety’

Kapur said necessary steps are being taken for women’s safety. To provide a safe environment for women, 2,153 hotspot areas and 292 hot routes have been identified where incidents of eve-teasing are more likely to occur. Special police duties have been assigned in these areas and routes for swift action against offenders.

He said Haryana Police have trained four women police officers in each district for women and child safety. These officers conduct sensitisation programmes in schools and colleges, educating women and children about good touch and bad touch, as well as their fundamental rights.

“Haryana is witnessing a continuous decline in major crimes this year compared to the previous year. According to the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) report, there has been a significant reduction in crimes under the SC/ST Act, crimes against women and children, robberies, and murders,” the DGP said, adding the report highlights a 53% decrease in SC/ST Act cases, a 15% reduction in rape cases, a 20% drop in dowry deaths, a 30% decrease in molestation cases, a 23% decline in dacoities, a 30% reduction in robberies, a 10% decrease in snatchings and a 21% drop in extortion and blackmail cases.

Furthermore, there have also been reductions in cases of murder, offences under the POCSO Act, vehicle thefts, and kidnappings. “This achievement reflects the positive results of Haryana Police’s effective action plan,” said Kapur in a statement.

Kapur said performance evaluation forms have been introduced to promote healthy competition among police officers. These forms set standards for enhancing police efficiency, and decisions related to ACRs and other important matters are based on performance evaluations. Regular review meetings with district and senior officials are held to ensure better law and order.

He said Haryana Police are committed to providing a safe and secure environment for the residents of the state. “The police are working with a zero-tolerance policy against criminal activities, and necessary steps are being taken to enhance police efficiency to prepare action plans according to evolving crime patterns,” said the DGP.