DGP Kundu’s plea to quash transfer order: Himachal HC reserves decision

The Himachal Pradesh high court on Friday reserved its orders on the applications related to the quashing of transfer orders of director general of police Sanjay Kundu and Kangra superintendent of police Shalini Agnihotri On January 1, the Himachal government had removed Kundu from the post of DGP. While he was posted as the principal secretary in the Ayush department

The division bench of chief justice MS Ramachandra Rao and justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua reserved their in the plea filed by the DGP on Thursday after getting relied from the Supreme Court.

On January 1, the Himachal government had removed Kundu from the post of DGP. While he was posted as the principal secretary in the Ayush department, additional DGP Satwant Atwal Trivedi was given the officiating charge of DGP. Kundu then moved Supreme Court, that stayed the transfer while observing that the “HC did not hear Kundu’s side in the case.”

On December 26, the high court had ordered for the DGP and Kangra SP to be shifted in order to ensure a “fair prove” into allegations made by Palampur-based businessman Nishant Sharma. Earlier, the court had issued interim orders to provide proper security to the businessman.

Businessman Sharma had alleged threat of his and his family’s life. Kundu’s counsel apprised the court the intention of his client in contacting Sharma was to resolve the matter. The court was told that Kundu was going to retire within three months.

Kangra SP Agnihotri has also moved HC seeking quashing of the transfer order.

