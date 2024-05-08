DGP visits family of martyred VDG, hands over 5-lakh ex gratia

Director general of police, Jammu and Kashmir, RR Swain, on Monday, visited the family of slain Village Defence Guard (VDG) Mohammed Sharief at Ponara village of Basantgarh in Udhampur and handed over an ex-gratia relief of ₹5 lakh to the next of kin, officials said on Tuesday. Later in the afternoon, the DGP visited Basantgarh police station. While interacting with the jurisdictional police personnel, the DGP stressed the importance of adopting comprehensive counter measures to tackle terror crime incidents. (HT File Photo)

The VDG was martyred in a terror attack at Chochru Gala heights of Basantgarh on April 28 during a gunfight with armed terrorists.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The DGP was accompanied by Jammu additional director general of police Anand Jain, DIG Udhampur-Reasi range Rayees Mohammad Bhat, SSP Udhampur Joginder Singh and other senior police officers.

He promised every possible support to the family.

Later in the afternoon, the DGP visited Basantgarh police station. While interacting with the jurisdictional police personnel, the DGP stressed the importance of adopting comprehensive counter measures to tackle terror crime incidents.

He directed the officers to further strengthen communication within the ranks and augment the security grids in their respective areas for the safety and security of the people.

The DGP said all suspicious elements, providing any kind of support to terrorist activities, should be kept under radar to foil their attempts.

Search to track down IAF convoy attackers continues

Meanwhile, search operation continued in Shahsitar, Gursai, Sanai Top, Lassana Top and Sheendara Top of Poonch district on Tuesday.

An IAF soldier Vikky Pahade was killed and four others injured after terrorists ambushed a convoy on Saturday at Sanai Top in Shahsitar of Poonch’s Surankote.

Security forces also launched a cordon and search operation at Kathu village in Dalhori area of adjoining Rajouri district following information about the presence of three suspected terrorists.

Multiple checkpoints have been set up on main roads and checking of vehicles has been intensified in both Poonch and Rajouri districts which are part of Anantnag parliamentary constituency going to polls on May 25.

The twin districts have witnessed some of the major terrorist attacks over the past two years, signaling the return of terror activities to the region, which was once cleared of terrorism and remained peaceful between 2003 and 2021.