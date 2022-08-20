Dhaliwal felicitates Cong sarpanch for crusade against drugs
Acknowledging her work against social maladies, Dhaliwal said that even though a person might be from another political party, if they are working genuinely for the betterment of society, they will be honoured by the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government
MANDIANI (LUDHIANA): Punjab rural development, panchayats and agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Friday felicitated Mandiani village sarpanch Gurpreet Kaur of the Congress for launching a crusade against drugs in her village of district Ludhiana. Dhaliwal said Gurpreet Kaur had become an inspiration for others for taking on drug abusers and working to eradicate the problem in her village.
He assured support and cooperation to the panchayats for wiping out drug menace and assured comprehensive development of the villages. Accompanied by MLAs Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, Hardeep Singh Mundian, AAP senior leader KNS Kang and others, the minister said that the Punjab government was making earnest efforts to eliminate drug menace from the state and a war was already on against this social evil. He said the government was committed to ensure holistic development of state and massive efforts were already on foot to make Punjab front ranking state in every sphere.
Now US body to study NCR’s steps for harnessing solar power
North Central Railways has bagged the first position among all the zonal railways of the country in harnessing solar energy and thereby reducing carbon emissions. The achievements have now attracted a US body—US Agency for International Development— that has expressed its interest in studying the initiatives taken by the NCR for harnessing solar power, inform NCR officials.
Sisodia best education minister of Independent India, says Mann
Chandigarh: After the CBI raid on Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and some cabinet ministers jumped to his defence on Friday, calling the agency's action as the reward for the good work done by Sisodia in education sector in Delhi. Mann, in a tweet, described Sisodia as the best education minister of Independent India. “It proves BJP doesn't want India to have perfect government schools,” Cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains tweeted.
Punjab declared ‘controlled area’ after African swine fever confirmed in Patiala: Govt
Punjab animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Friday said that after ICAR-national institute of high security animal diseases, Bhopal, has confirmed African swine fever in swine samples of Patiala district, the whole state of Punjab is declared as “controlled area”. Bhullar said that a notification has been issued is this regard and it has come into force with immediate effect.
A leaf out of history to understand Cryptos
Cryptocurrencies were first thought up as an act of defiance against the establishment that include banks and governments the world over. But in the mother of all ironies, crypto is now part of mainstream conversations. A Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha back in 2019 that banned it. This is not to suggest cryptocurrencies are not worth looking at but to hammer home that you don't dabble with what you don't understand.
Can extra classes, shorter breaks make up for academic loss?
Mumbai: The third and final round of common admissions for first-year junior college (FYJC) seats is currently underway and while the admissions authority might conduct an extra round to fill up vacant seats, city colleges are worried about the delay and its impact on students. Several colleges have started planning to conduct extra lectures, or cut-short Diwali vacations to make up for the loss of academic time.
