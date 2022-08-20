Dhaliwal felicitates Cong sarpanch for crusade against drugs

MANDIANI (LUDHIANA): Punjab rural development, panchayats and agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Friday felicitated Mandiani village sarpanch Gurpreet Kaur of the Congress for launching a crusade against drugs in her village of district Ludhiana. Dhaliwal said Gurpreet Kaur had become an inspiration for others for taking on drug abusers and working to eradicate the problem in her village.

Acknowledging her work against social maladies, Dhaliwal said that even though a person might be from another political party, if they are working genuinely for the betterment of society, they will be honoured by the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government.

He assured support and cooperation to the panchayats for wiping out drug menace and assured comprehensive development of the villages. Accompanied by MLAs Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, Hardeep Singh Mundian, AAP senior leader KNS Kang and others, the minister said that the Punjab government was making earnest efforts to eliminate drug menace from the state and a war was already on against this social evil. He said the government was committed to ensure holistic development of state and massive efforts were already on foot to make Punjab front ranking state in every sphere.