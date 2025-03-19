Dhami relents, to resume his duties as SGPC chief

Hoshiarpur : A day after the executive committee of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) rejected his resignation as the president of the apex gurdwara body, Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday agreed to resume his duties as SGPC chief. A day after the executive committee of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) rejected his resignation as the president of the apex gurdwara body, Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday agreed to resume his duties as SGPC chief.

The development comes after SAD working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar and party leader Sukhbir Singh Badal met Dhami at his residence in Hoshiarpur and urged him to withdraw his resignation.

Dhami had tendered his resignation from the post of SGPC president on February 17. After holding a closed-door meeting with SAD leaders Sukhbir and Bhunder, who had come to his residence this morning to urge him withdraw his resignation, Dhami said he was ready to join his duties.

“For a long time, SGPC members, Takht jathedars and SAD leadership have been asking me to take back my resignation. On Monday, the executive committee rejected my resignation. Giving in to the dictate of the ‘panth’, I will resume my services in 2 to 4 days,” said Dhami while talking to the media.

When asked to say it specifically that he withdraws his resignation, Dhami said he had not withdrawn his resignation but the SGPC executive committee had rejected it. “There is a difference. I will resume office in view of the resolution that the executive has unanimously passed,” he added.

Asked why it took him so much time to decide, Dhami said certain things needed to be clarified.

After rejecting Dhami’s resignation at a meeting, the executive committee members had visited him on Monday to press him change his decision, but he had not relented, though hints were dropped by his close aides that he would finally give in. It became clearer when Sukhbir planned to visit him.

Sukhbir said that it was a matter of immense satisfaction that Dhami had accepted the sangat’s appeal. He said Dhami’s personality was a rare combination of service and commitment.

“The Sikh panth is going through a crisis. Excesses are being committed against the community. Enemies have reached our doorsteps. We all should unite to fight these forces,” Sukhbir said.

He said the panth derived its power from Takhts and gurdwaras and he was happy that Dhami had agreed to lead the apex gurdwara body. He, however, skipped the question on removal of Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh.

Bhunder also lauded Dhami’s decision stating that he possessed rare qualities. He said the state, the SAD and the Sikh panth needed his guidance.

Dhami is set to preside over the SGPC budget meeting scheduled for March 28.

Dhami had resigned from the post last month after the then Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh condemned the dismissal of services of Giani Harpreet Singh as the jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib. He had also written to the Akal Takht jathedar to relieve him from his position in the seven-member committee formed to supervise the new membership drive of the SAD.