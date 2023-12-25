Dhanas man kills brother during scuffle, held

A Dhanas resident killed his elder brother following a violent scuffle over the latter abusing their mother in a drunken state, late on Saturday night. Police have arrested the accused, Jaspal alias Bhura, under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Sarangpur police station. (HT File)

Police have arrested the accused, Jaspal alias Bhura, under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Sarangpur police station.

The incident occurred late at night when the victim, Amarjeet Singh, was drinking and got into a fight with his younger brother at their residence. As Amarjeet was repeatedly abusing their mother, Jaspal allegedly got up from his chair and entered into a violent scuffle with him. In a fit of rage, he pushed his brother against the wall, leaving him with a severe head injury. The mother called the police on seeing blood and the victim was rushed to the Sector 16 hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police arrested the younger brother Jaspal in the case. Both the victim and the accused are in their thirties, police said.

While one brother is dead and one on jail, the third brother of the duo is already serving term in a rape case. Amarjeet was the eldest of the three.

A police official said the accused was arrested from the spot.