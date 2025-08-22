Dhanaula temple fire death toll rises to 3

The death toll from a fire at a temple in Dhanaula has risen to three as one more person died on Wednesday in Faridkot government hospital. The death toll from a fire at a temple in Dhanaula has risen to three as one more person died on Wednesday in Faridkot government hospital. (Representational image)

The blaze, which occurred on August 5, was caused by a diesel-fueled furnace during the preparation of a community meal (langar) at the Hanuman Mandir in Barnewala village. A cook reportedly spilled diesel into a vat of hot cooking oil, leading to a rapid fire that injured at least 15 people. Six of the victims sustained 70-80% burns and were admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot.

Sony Krishi Sharma, the father of the deceased, blamed the hospital for his son’s death. “My son, Vishal, died due to hospital negligence. I demand the administration to look into the matter and support me and refer the others to good hospitals where they are being treated properly,” he said.

Meanwhile, people staged a protest to demand justice and financial support for the victims.

The protest was later resolved after the temple committee agreed to provide ₹20 lakh to the victims, deputy superintendent of police Satvir Singh said on Thursday.