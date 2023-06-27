Dhandari Khurd residents continue protest against compactor site

Strongly opposing the site selected by the civic body to install a static compactor at ward no 28, Dhandari Khurd residents came out in droves to protest on Monday. The civic body officials who came along with the police to start the construction were not allowed to go ahead. Dhandari Khurd residents stage a protest in Ludhiana . The residents said that the site adjoins the playground used to host the village panchayat ghar and is located in front of the cremation ground. (HT PHOTO)

The residents said that the site adjoins the playground used to host the village panchayat ghar and is located in front of the cremation ground. They added that residents already suffer from foul smell and construction of the waste collection point will accentuate the problem.

Dhandari Khurd village which falls under ward no 28 has a population of around 3000. Swaran Singh, a resident of the village said, “The authorities had suggested us to visit the compactor established at Sarabha Nagar saying that there is no foul smell there, but we observed that there is the smell.” He added that the compactor at Sarabha Nagar has been established away from the residential area while in their village the residents’ homes are quite close.

Another resident, Sukhpreet Singh, said the MC officials came again on Monday without consulting the residents. He said that authorities are adamant about turning the site into a waste collection unit which is the only place in the village where a park can be built in the future, as there is currently no park in the village. He further added that they face issues including lack of potable water, choked sewers, and dilapidated roads which never got the due attention.

Balwinder Singh, executive engineer said that the alternative site proposed by the residents has garbage beneath it, and starting the construction there will increase the cost of the project.