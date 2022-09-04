Dhandra resident, wife booked for extortion, circulating woman’s obscene photos online
The Sarabha Nagar police booked a Dhandra resident and his wife for blackmailing, extortion and circulating a woman’s obscene photos and videos online.
According to the woman, 39, when she refused to give money to the accused, he uploaded her obscene pictures and videos on social networking sites and defamed her. The woman also alleged that the wife of the accused is also involved in blackmailing her.
The accused have been identified as Sarabpreet Singh Matharu of Preet Vihar of Dhandra, and his wife, Mansippi Matharu.
The complainant, who is a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, stated that the accused was known to her. The accused had helped her brother in finding a suitable match for him following which she had come close to him.
The woman added that the accused had established physical relations with her and also captured her obscene pictures and videos. Later, the accused started blackmailing her for money.
The woman stated that she had already given ₹5 lakh to the accused, but he was demanding ₹5 lakh more and threatened her that he would make her pictures and videos viral on social networking sites.
When she refused to give him more money, the accused uploaded her pictures and videos on various websites and WhatsApp groups.
Inspector Satbir Singh, SHO, police station Sarabha Nagar, said the woman had filed a complaint on July 22. The FIR has been lodged following an investigation.
The accused have been booked under Sections 384 (extortion) of IPC, Sections 66E (violation of privacy), 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form), and 67A (publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form) of the Information and Technology Act. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
