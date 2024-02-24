Dharamshala MLA Sharma’s security beefed up after ‘threat call’

Dharamshala MLA and former urban development minister Sudhir Sharma claimed to have received life threat from a notorious gangster. Sharma said that he has reported the matter to chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu. The DGP said the police have made an initial threat assessment and provided increased security to the Mla. Sudhir Sharma (HT File)

“This week, we will carry our detailed threat assessment in co-ordination with central intelligence agencies and decide upon the level of security,” Kundu said in a statement.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Sharma suspects personal animosity, possibly instigated by a fellow Congress leader as the motive behind the threats. He, however, did not disclose any names to the media.

The MLA said that the individual who threatened him divulged the name of the leader believed to be orchestrating the intimidation tactics and urged the chief minister and police to take swift action.

“I have apprised the chief minister and DGP. I do not have a personal rivalry with any leaders or any business stakes. If someone is resorting to such tactics, he or she is certainly wrong,” he said, adding that he did not receive any threat on his personal contact number.