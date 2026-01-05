Dharamshala student death case: CM Sukhu speaks to girl’s kin, promises swift probe

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on late Saturday evening had a telephonic conversation with the family of a 19-year-old student of a government college in Dharamshala who died on December 26. During the conversation, which was facilitated by the Union minister for youth services and sports Yadvinder Goma, the CM expressed immense grief and underscored the state’s unwavering stance against harassment and injustice. (HT File)

During the conversation, CM Sukhu offered his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and assured that the state government was committed to a transparent, rigorous, and time-bound investigation. He also ensured that all those responsible are held accountable under the law.

On Thursday, based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father, three students of the government college in Dharamshala were booked on charges of ragging while the professor was booked for sexual harassment. The father alleged that the accused “harassed and levelled casteist remarks” at his daughter, even as college authorities maintained that no ragging or sexual harassment complaint was submitted before her death.

“An FIR has already been lodged against an associate professor and three fellow students. As a preliminary measure to ensure a fair investigation, the professor has been placed under suspension pending the outcome of the inquiry and formal disciplinary proceedings as per the established service conduct rules,” the CM said.

According to a statement released by the police on Thursday, “On September 18, 2025, three girls from the college had beaten and intimidated the victim and the college professor used to sexually harass her. Following these reasons, the victim was scared and became unwell. She was treated at different hospitals and on December 26, 2025, the victim died while undergoing treatment at DMC, Ludhiana.”

Father’s statement to be recorded

Meanwhile, the police officials said that the statement of the victim’s father will be recorded before a judicial magistrate on Monday.

Kangra superintendent of police Ashok Rattan, said, “To ascertain the cause of death, the investigation team is collecting medical and treatment records from various hospitals from where the victim received treatment. Another team is also investigating the alleged incidents that happened in the college,” he added.

Meanwhile, one of the accused students, in a video posted on a social media platform, denied the allegations of harassing and ragging the victim. In the purported video, she said, “Three of us are being accused, but we were her batchmates in the first year. How can a classmate do ragging? We never saw any ragging taking place in our college. I do not know why these allegations are being made against us. We were once told that a third-year student had ragged her, but we knew nothing about it and there was no proof,” she added. HT could not independently verify the veracity of the video.