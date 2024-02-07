Dharmani pushes for IISER in Himachal

Himachal technical education, vocational and industrial training minister Rajesh Dharmani met Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Tuesday and he urged him to establish an Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in the state. Rajesh Dharmani (Sourced)

Advocating for the establishment of IISER, Dharmani said such an endeavour would act as a potent catalyst for propelling India’s scientific and technological prowess. He said that Himachal has emerged as an academic hub as renowned institutions, such as the Indian Institute of Technology in Mandi, Indian Institute of Information Technology in Una, National Institute of Technology in Hamirpur and Central University, have already established a strong educational foundation, attracting brilliant minds and fostering a collaborative research ecosystem.

The state government is firmly committed to this vision and has enough land to establish the IISER campus, said Dharmani. With a focus on the Himalayan ecosystem, the IISER’s research would contribute to crucial environmental solutions, paving the way for sustainable development practices.

He said that the state was eager to collaborate with the central government and all stakeholders to bring this vision to reality. Dharmani said the state was endeavouring to upgrade the existing or newly-established technical and professional institutions to meet the present requirements for the job market.