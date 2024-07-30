Diarrhoea claims third life in Kapurthala

Diarrhoea has claimed one more life in Kapurthala, taking the toll to three in the past five days due to contamination in the direct supply water. A 60-year-old patient, who was under treatment in the Kapurthala civil hospital, died on Sunday evening. Health officials in a diarrhoea affected locality in Kapurthala.

The active diarrhoea cases have receded drastically as only four cases were reported on Monday. At the same time, another cholera patient was tested positive. On Sunday, the city had recorded two cases of cholera.

Civil surgeon Dr Surinderpal Kaur said the situation in Mehtabgarh, Shiv Colony, Sunder Nagar, Bakkarkhana and Kadupur was under control as health teams were carrying out a door-to-door health survey. “Fresh water supply will be resumed only after ensuring chlorination. We are covering every household in the affected areas so that diarrhoea cases be tapped in the initial stages,” she said.

As many as 35 patients were discharged from the civil hospital on Monday while 25 patients are still under observation. The city has seen 80 diarrhoea cases so far this season.

The civil surgeon said the private medical practitioners were directed to report the diarrhoea cases reaching them.

Health teams have set up a temporary 10-bed unit at the Radha Soami dera in Sundar Nagar area.