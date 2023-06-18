Diarrhoea outbreak in Mohali villages: 60 cases detected, 2 suspected deaths

As many as 60 persons have taken ill due to diarrhoea outbreak in Dhiremajra village near Lalru in Mohali, while two children are suspected to have died of the disease, prompting the authorities to swing into action. Sewerage water may have mixed with drinking water, leading to the outbreak (HT Files)

Three-month-old Noor and 18-month-old Arav have died of suspected diarrhoea, though authorities say they waiting for the post-mortem reports of these children for confirmation. Arav was under treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Heath authorities have conducted a survey of 186 houses in which 913 persons were examined and it was found that people in 25 houses are suffering from the disease caused by contamination of water.

It is suspected that the sewerage water may have mixed with drinking water, leading to the outbreak. The water connection of affected houses have been cut. Water samples have also been collected for testing.

The Mohali administration has arranged water tankers for village, which has a population of about 1,500.

As per sources privy to the situation, the village has illegal and loose water connections due to which contamination is a commonplace here after rain. Anticipating the outbreak of water-borne diseases the authorities had even asked the villagers to get their water connection and supply lines checked.

On Saturday, Mohali civil surgeon Dr Mahesh Kumar Ahuja visited the diarrhoea-affected area of the village. He said that after cases of fever and vomiting came to the fore in the village, the health department immediately swung into action and conducted a fever survey in the village. A medical camp was also started, where ORS packets and other medicines are being distributed.

“We are taking corrective measures and the situation is under control. Health teams are constantly monitoring the overall situation and keeping a close watch on the sick,” said the civil surgeon Mahesh. He appealed to the residents “to drink boiled or filtered water and reach the nearest health centre as soon as they experience signs of fever or other related illness”.

He said such diseases are often caused due to contamination of drinking water. He appealed to the people to contact the health department’s helpline number 104 for any queries.

