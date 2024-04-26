Dibrugarh jail authorities didn’t give us enough time to talk: Amritpal’s kin

The kin of radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, including his father Tarsem Singh and uncle Sukhchain Singh, met him at the Dibrugarh jail in Assam on Thursday but alleged that they could not discuss the prospects of him contesting the Lok Sabha polls due to ‘strictness of the authorities.’ Amritpal’s father Tarsem Singh (red turban) coming out of Dibrugarh Central Jail after meeting ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief on Thursday. (PTI)

Speaking to reporters after coming out of jail, the duo said they would take up the ‘non-cooperative attitude’ of the jail authorities with the Dibrugarh district commissioner and return next week for a detailed discussion with Amritpal.

Their visit comes a day after Amritpal’s legal counsel Rajdev Singh Khalsa claimed that he would contest the LS polls from the Khadoor Sahib constituency. Amritpal Singh, chief of the ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit, was arrested in April last year and the stringent National Security Act (NSA) was invoked against him. He along with nine of his associates is currently lodged at the Dibrugarh jail.

“The jail authorities imposed several restrictions on us during the meeting. As we couldn’t discuss the issue of him fighting polls. Amritpal wanted to talk to us, and we will try again after meeting DC. We will also meet advocate Khalsa,” the duo said, alleging that the jail authorities harassed them and did not allow them to meet Amritpal properly.

A spokesperson of the family here in Amritsar alleged that the jail authorities stopped them from entering the jail till the afternoon, and later, a few persons, probably from security agencies, were deployed during the meeting so that discussion on the issue of Amritpal contesting polls could not take place

“They (father and uncle) will meet the district commissioner on Friday and come back again after a week to discuss the matter with Amritpal. Advocate Khalsa had met the preacher on Wednesday,” the spokesperson added.