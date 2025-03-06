‘Dictatorial’ tactics: Pandher likens Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to PM Modi

Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) leader Sarwan Singh Pandher slammed chief minister Bhagwant Mann for police action against farmers and said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state was stopping a peaceful protest. Farmers shout slogans during a protest at the Golden Gate in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Liking Mann to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pandher said the Union government wasn’t allowing farmers’ march to enter Delhi, while Punjab CM was stopping us from reaching Chandigarh.

“I don’t see any difference between PM Narendra Modi and CM Bhagwant Mann. Both have anti-farmer attitudes. Both are not allowing the farmers to protest and are showing signs of dictatorship,” Pandher said while participating in a protest at Golden Gate in Amritsar.

Pandher, expressing solidarity with Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), said KMM stands united for the farmers’ cause.

“KMM burnt the effigy of CM Bhagwant Mann at 118 locations in 18 districts of Punjab on Wednesday to protest against the detention of farmer leaders and misuse of Punjab Police,” he said.

Pandher-led KMM, along with SKM (Non-Political) have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 last year, after security forces did not allow them to march to Delhi to press for their various demands.

“When we made an effort to march to Delhi, the Modi government used police force and blocked the national highway to stop us from marching to the national capital. Similar scenes are being witnessed in Punjab as farmers have not been allowed to march to Chandigarh,” Pandher said.

“Like PM, Mann too sees farmers as opposition”, Pandher said, adding that they would soon hold a meeting of our union and plan more protests against the Punjab government in coordination with SKM.