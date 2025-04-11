“Did nothing”: Anurag Thakur targets Congress following extradition of Tahawwur Rana

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Anurag Thakur on Thursday targeted the Congress after 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused, Tahawwur Rana arrived in India following his extradition from US. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Anurag Thakur said people like Ajmal Kasab, one of the terrorists involved in the Mumbai attacks, and Tahawwur Rana “came” and “carried out” bomb blasts in the country during the Congress regime. (HT File)

Thakur stated that people like Ajmal Kasab, one of the terrorists involved in the Mumbai attacks, and Tahawwur Rana “came” and “carried out” bomb blasts in the country during the Congress regime. He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “bringing back those criminals”.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur told reporters here, “ During Congress regime, many people like Kasab and Rana came and carried out bomb blasts in the country. Congress did nothing, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought back those criminals, even from foreign countries. Now, the court in India will punish them...”