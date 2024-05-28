 Did you know? PSPCL is supposed to pay you for delay in restoring power after tech glitch outage - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Did you know? PSPCL is supposed to pay you for delay in restoring power after tech glitch outage

ByRakshit Sharma, Ludhiana
May 28, 2024 10:17 PM IST

Even some senior officials feigned ignorance of the compensation rules that were introduced by the PSPCL in 2014

Even after a decade of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) introducing compensation for power cuts caused by technical glitches, most people remain unaware of the norms.

A document that lays out the norms is available on PSPCL’s website. (HT File)
A document that lays out the norms is available on PSPCL’s website. (HT File)

Even some senior officials feigned ignorance of the rules that were introduced in 2014.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A document that lays out the norms is available on PSPCL’s website.

Sunder Nagar division executive engineer said, “While there are compensation rules, we don’t receive any claims.”

On being questioned about the norms, Ludhiana zone chief engineer Inderpal Singh said, “There are no such rules.”

The technical faults increase with the rise in demand amid hot weather. Wires often overheat, leading to power cuts. According to a lineman, few linemen cater to vast areas and it often takes hours to resolve all the calls, leading to long outages in the city.

The rules call for a compensation of 100 if an individual is affected, and 50 per consumer for more if a power outage call is not resolved within four hours. The same compensation is to be paid if an overhead line breakdown is not resolved within eight hours.

For the inspection and replacement of slow, fast/creeping, stuck-up meters, the rules prescribe three days for inspection and 24 hours for replacement. A compensation of 200 per day is to be paid in case of a delay. For burnt meters that have to be replaced within 24 hours, a consumer is owed 300 per day as compensation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Did you know? PSPCL is supposed to pay you for delay in restoring power after tech glitch outage
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On