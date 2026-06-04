Differently abled man shot dead in Jhajjar village

: A 50-year-old differently abled man was shot dead inside his house in Dighal village in Jhajjar late Tuesday night, the police said. A 50-year-old differently abled man was shot dead inside his house in Dighal village in Jhajjar late Tuesday night, the police said.

According to police, an armed assailant entered the victim’s room while he was sleeping, opened fire from close range, and fled. The family raised the alarm and called police after hearing the gunshots.

According to the preliminary investigation, the murder is linked to an old rivalry. The police said that on the complaint of the victim’s brother Sombir, police registered a case against Aman alias Banti and others. In his complaint, Sombir alleged that Aman, a cousin of Sahil alias Sonu, had recently threatened to avenge Sahil’s murder. Sahil was shot dead in Dighal village on April 8. Sombir’s son Yogesh alias Yogi is an accused in this case and he is currently lodged in jail.

Sombir has demanded the arrest of the accused and protection for the family.

Jhajjar commissioner of police Rajshri Singh and DCP (crime) Shubham Singh visited the crime scene. Police said multiple teams had been formed to arrest the accused, who have already been identified through CCTV footage.

This is the second such incident in the district within three days as a 65-year-old man was shot dead in Dujana village on Sunday. Vijay Kumar, a retired Haryana government employee, was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Dujana village.