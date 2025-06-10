Digital battleground: Meme war takes over Ludhiana West byelection campaigning

As political campaigns in Ludhiana West Assembly constituency become intense ahead of the bypoll, a parallel contest is playing out—not on the ground, but in the digital realm. A series of freshly created social media pages have transformed political campaigning into a meme war, with supporters and critics using satire, animation, and viral formats to sway public opinion. These viral clips and memes are being widely shared across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, especially among younger voters. (Getty Images)

Two of the most talked-about pages are “Punjab Bolda” and “Ludhiana Viral Stories”. While Punjab Bolda appears to focus solely on the Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu, the page has taken a sharp critical tone. It regularly uploads edited videos portraying Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu in a negative light—often overlaying his image on movie villains or video game characters, complete with dramatic background music and popular film dialogues.

On the other hand, Ludhiana Viral Stories and BJP Ludhiana Lok Sabha page seems to target the Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate, Sanjeev Arora. From sarcastic memes to animated clips, the page has used humour to mock Arora’s campaign promises and public appearances. Scenes from Bollywood and south Indian films have been creatively re-edited to depict him in exaggerated or comic scenarios.

Apart from these, several other pages, like “Fan Ashu De”, have emerged, seemingly in support of individual candidates. But even these often engage in subtle digs at the opposition, blurring the line between support and attack. What makes this digital battle even more compelling is the level of creativity—some videos are crafted with high production quality, complete with voice-overs, graphics, and punch lines that reflect the online community’s flair for satire.

