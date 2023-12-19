Diplomas to degrees, no takers for 14 courses at Panjab University

Even though 13,327 students were enrolled in Panjab University (PU) in the 2023-24 academic session, there are still 14 courses left with zero % enrolment in the university this session. Stating the reason behind this, officials said if courses are made more industry-oriented then a higher number of admissions will be seen, while some are language courses where enrolment is usually on the lower side. Stating the reason behind this, Panjab University officials said if courses are made more industry-oriented then a higher number of admissions will be seen. (HT File)

The courses that are from various faculties of PU are not just one kind. Apart from languages and arts, interestingly, some postgraduate engineering courses also have no takers.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

There have been zero enrolments in the MTech polymer course and ME chemical with specialisation in an environmental engineering course at Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering & Technology as well. Speaking about this, chairperson Anupama Sharma said, “If courses are made in consultation with the industry, then they will have more takers. Companies prefer to take students after their bachelor’s and our students also prefer to do their masters from outside India.” She added that the university can also offer refresher courses for individuals who are already working.

As many as 14 courses at Panjab University have zero students. (HT)

Another professional course, a PG diploma in radio production at the School of Communication Studies also has no takers. As per officials, in previous years too, the course had low enrolment being a highly technical course. Speaking about this, chairperson of SCS Bhavneet Bhatti said, “Under National Education Policy (NEP), the professor of practice scheme has been adopted from which this course can benefit. Under this, those from the industry with at least 15 years of experience can be hired to teach even if they haven’t cleared the UGC NET exam.”

On the flip side, some courses have so much demand that their enrolment is over 200%. For instance, biotechnology MSC has 271% enrolment which is among the highest in PU. Speaking about why it’s so popular, chairperson Desh Deepak Singh said, “Biotechnology is on the upswing and has been for the past few years. Because of the chances of employment and the salaries, students prefer to do their masters in the subject from PU.”