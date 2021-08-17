Direct selling industry crosses 500-crore mark in Punjab

The direct selling industry in Punjab has crossed the ₹500-crore mark for the first time, registering a year-on-year growth of around 6%, according to the annual survey report released by the Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA) here on Monday.

The IDSA report pegged the gross turnover in Punjab at ₹523 crore in 2019-20, making it one of the largest direct selling markets in the northern region. About 1.5 lakh people participated in direct selling in the state, said the report released at a press conference.

IDSA treasurer Vivek Katoch thanked the Punjab government and food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu for notifying the direct selling guidelines last year. The guidelines brought about regulatory clarity for the business model in the state,” he said, adding that the industry also contributed over ₹60 crore by way of taxes to the state exchequer.

The department of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs had notified the direct selling guidelines in November 2020 to further strengthen the regulatory mechanism in the state. The Punjab guidelines have mandated forming a state monitoring authority, comprising of senior officials of different departments of the state government and a subject matter expert nominated by the government.