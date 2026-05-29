Disabled man dies in Amritsar market blaze

A physically disabled shopkeeper died in a massive fire that broke out at Rambagh market, one of the city’s busiest commercial hubs near the inter-state bus terminal (ISBT), officials said on Thursday. Fire brigade dousing flames at Rambagh market in Amritsar on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The police said that the presence of highly inflammable material, including bamboo and other goods, caused the fire to spread quickly, gutting more than 20 shops. The deceased has been identified as Khareti Lal, a resident of Prem Nagar, Batala Road, Amritsar.

“The deceased was above 75 and unable to walk due to a knee problem. He got trapped in the blaze and died on the spot. A detailed report on the losses suffered by the affected shopkeepers is being prepared and will be forwarded to senior authorities,” said Ravinder Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP-East).

Thick plumes of smoke engulfed the area, and the blaze was visible from a considerable distance. At least 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot and continued efforts for hours to bring the blaze under control.

“Exact cause for fire is yet to be ascertained,” officials said.

Locals criticised the administration, alleging that fire trucks arrived late and several shops had already been destroyed by the time firefighting operations began.

AAP MLA (Amritsar north) Ajay Gupta also visited the spot to assess the situation “The fire brigade managed to contain the blaze. It is a crowded market with bamboo vendors. The fire brigade reached the spot as soon as possible. Police had to be called to manage the large crowd. I will speak to chief minister Bhagwant Mann to ensure compensation for the affected vendors,” he added.