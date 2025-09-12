Discharged from hospital, CM to chair meet on floods

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann was on Thursday discharged from Fortis Hospital in Mohali days after he was hospitalised following exhaustion and low heart rate. Taking to X, he said he would hold a review meeting at 11 am on Friday to assess the flood situation in the state. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann

The hospital stated, “His health condition was reviewed by a team of doctors. He is in good health and his vital parameters are stable.” Mann was hospitalised on September 5. On Wednesday, the hospital authorities said Mann had shown significant improvement and doctors were evaluating the possibility of his discharge on Thursday. On Monday, the chief minister chaired a cabinet meeting through video-conferencing which was earlier postponed due to his health issues.

In a post on X, the CM wrote that during his review meeting on Friday, discussions would focus on the medical facilities being provided to residents, compensation measures and concrete steps to manage and mitigate the impact of the floods.

“The deputy commissioners of the flood-affected areas will participate via video-conference, and the secretary and chief secretary will join by arriving at my Chandigarh residence,” he wrote.