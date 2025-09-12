Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Discharged from hospital, CM to chair meet on floods

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Sept 12, 2025 08:16 am IST

In a post on X, the CM wrote that during his review meeting on Friday, discussions would focus on the medical facilities being provided to residents, compensation measures and concrete steps to manage and mitigate the impact of the floods

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann was on Thursday discharged from Fortis Hospital in Mohali days after he was hospitalised following exhaustion and low heart rate. Taking to X, he said he would hold a review meeting at 11 am on Friday to assess the flood situation in the state.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann

The hospital stated, “His health condition was reviewed by a team of doctors. He is in good health and his vital parameters are stable.” Mann was hospitalised on September 5. On Wednesday, the hospital authorities said Mann had shown significant improvement and doctors were evaluating the possibility of his discharge on Thursday. On Monday, the chief minister chaired a cabinet meeting through video-conferencing which was earlier postponed due to his health issues.

In a post on X, the CM wrote that during his review meeting on Friday, discussions would focus on the medical facilities being provided to residents, compensation measures and concrete steps to manage and mitigate the impact of the floods.

“The deputy commissioners of the flood-affected areas will participate via video-conference, and the secretary and chief secretary will join by arriving at my Chandigarh residence,” he wrote.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Discharged from hospital, CM to chair meet on floods
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On