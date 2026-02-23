Discontinuation of RDG: Fresh war of words erupts between BJP, Congress in Himachal

A fresh war of words erupted between the ruling Congress party in Himachal Pradesh and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday over the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG). Himachal Pradesh revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi. (File)

As revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi called BJP “anti-Himachal”, BJP retorted by terming it as reflection of “political frustration”.

With the halt in RDG, Himachal is staring at financial turmoil. While the BJP is blaming Sukhu-led Congress government, the Congress government is accusing the Centre.

Accusing the BJP of not supporting Himachal’s demand for the continuation of RDG, Negi said, “The BJP is not working in Himachal’s interest. Earlier too, when we passed a resolution in the Assembly seeking continuation of the RDG, the BJP backed out. Why did they betray the people of Himachal?,” he said.

Accusing the Centre of adopting “unconstitutional methods” in dealing with the grant, Negi said, “Deliberations were held with the party high command. Whatever strategy has been decided will be seen in the coming time,” Negi said.

“The BJP is trying to financially strangle the state for political gains” said Negi.

“If the 16th Finance Commission recommended stopping RDG, the report should have been discussed in Parliament. Instead, it was accepted as it is. This is harmful for small states like Himachal and Nagaland,” he said while adding “the Centre intended to weaken smaller states”.

Accusing the centre of denying Himachal Pradesh of its rights, Negi said that the state has not received even a single penny despite an announcement from the PM post the monsoon devastation in 2025.

“Prime Minister Modi had announced ₹1,500 crore in 2025. Not even a single penny has been received. The PDNA budget for the 2023 disaster has not yet been fully received,” Negi said.

Calling BJP leaders “anti-Himachal” reflects frustration: Jamwal

BJP chief spokesperson and MLA Rakesh Jamwal criticising Negi’s statement, said, “Labelling BJP leaders as ‘anti-Himachal’ reflects political frustration and irresponsible rhetoric. Such repeated remarks indicate that the minister has lost composure.”

He said, “The BJP will continue to raise issues related to the state’s interests and urged the government to improve governance and financial management instead of making baseless allegations against the opposition.”

Jamwal clarified, “The issue of RDG was discussed extensively in the Assembly for three consecutive days, where both the ruling party and Opposition presented their views, all of which is part of the official legislative record. BJP never said the grant should be stopped; rather, the real question is why it was discontinued”. He alleged that the state government failed to present its case effectively before the Finance Commission, which contributed to the present situation.

We will win the RS seat: Negi

On the one seat of Rajya Sabha election, Negi expressed confidence of victory. “We have the numbers. Our candidate will win 100%. But if BJP uses money power or other means, then anything is possible in India. Still, we are going to win,” he said, adding that the party’s high command would decide the candidate.