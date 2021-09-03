Discontinue work on Sukhna walk-in aviary: AIG forests to Chandigarh forest dept

The assistant inspector general (AIG) of forests of the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change has directed the UT forest department to discontinue the work on the walk-in bird aviary being constructed near the Sukhna Lake.

In a letter, AIG Sunil Sharma said, “UT administration has purchased several exotic birds and is in the process of setting up and inaugurating a zoo in Chandigarh. The purchase, proposed setting up and inauguration of the zoo has not been done as per the laid down procedures. Hence, it is requested that they discontinue the process till such time, all necessary approvals are granted by the competent authority and also refrain from formal opening of the impugned zoo.”

The move came after a city-based activist, RK Garg, highlighted the issue that the aviary would be like a cage for the birds. Animal rights activist and politician Maneka Gandhi had also raised her voice against the project. Besides, several high courts including the Punjab and Haryana high court had forbidden the caging of birds.

Meanwhile on Thursday, Garg said, “The project has been stopped in view of the serious irregularities in the making of the bird aviaries. Also, irregularities can be seen in audit objections on the working of the forest department. Hence, we demand that all the contracts awarded by the forest department in the last four years be made public, so that all irregular practices are exposed fully.”

Even though activists and environmentalists had raised concerns over the making of the aviary, the UT forest department had maintained that they had taken all approvals and had not violated any guidelines or laws.

The exotic birds kept in the two walk-through aviaries will be those commonly bred in India, the UT forest department had said.

The department had also said that the enclosure would be 58 feet high and spread over 3-4 acres, so it would have ample space for the birds, adding that the forest guards would ensure that the birds were treated well.