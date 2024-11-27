Disheartening to see country’s largest minority facing unprecedented threats: Mehbooba

On Constitution day, former J&K chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said it is disheartening to see the largest minority in our country facing unprecedented threats. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti (AP)

The PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said that places of worship are under attack, contradicting the Constitution’s guarantee of equal rights and dignity for every citizen, regardless of their background.

“Today, as we celebrate Constitution Day, it is disheartening to see the largest minority in our country facing unprecedented threats. Their dignity, lives, livelihoods and places of worship are under attack, contradicting the Constitution’s guarantee of equal rights and dignity for every citizen, regardless of their background,” Mufti wrote on X.

On violence in Uttar Pradesh, Mehbooba wrote on X: “The recent violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, where four innocent lives were lost is a painful reminder of this harsh reality. This trend of searching for temples under mosques continues despite a clear Supreme Court ruling that the status quo on all religious places, as they existed in 1947, should be maintained. The erosion of constitutional values and the rule of law is extremely concerning and unless we, who believe in the idea of India, rise up to defend these values, our nation risks losing its unique identity and becoming indistinguishable from its neighbours.”