Dishonouring Chandigarh resident’s cheque despite sufficient funds costs bank dear
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised Punjab National Bank for dishonouring a Sector-33 resident’s donation cheque despite adequate funds in his bank account.
In his complaint, Darshan Singh, 68, had submitted that he had donated ₹21,000 via cheque to Shubh Karman Trust on August 8, 2019. However, the cheque was dishonoured with the remarks “account blocked”, causing him humiliation.
When he presented a self-cheque for the same amount in September 2019, it was easily encashed and another bank transaction was also successful.
He paid the donation in cash and approached the bank for reasons for cheque bounce, but it failed to give any plausible reason.
Alleging that the aforesaid acts of omission and commission on the part of the bank amount to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, the complainant approached the consumer commission.
In its response, the bank submitted that the staff had been requesting Singh to complete the KYC, as mandated by RBI guidelines, but he did not comply, which led to the cheque being dishonoured.
However, the commission observed that the bank had failed to bring on record any documentary evidence that showed Singh was ever intimated to complete the KYC formalities failing which the account will be blocked.
“Moreover, it is not understood that if the KYC formalities were not completed by the complainant, then how the self-cheque was honoured by the bank,” the commission said.
Allowing Singh’s complaint, the commission said, “Due to dishonour of the cheque by the bank issued in favour of the trust, the complainant had to suffer humiliation and his reputation was also damaged. In view of the above, the deficiency in service on the part of the bank is proved.”
Singh was awarded compensation of ₹5,000 on account of mental agony and physical harassment, as well as litigation expenses.
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
