Disposal of legacy waste: Ludhiana MC approves technical bids for appointment of contractor
A week after the National Green Tribunal pulled up the civic body for poor solid waste management in the city, the municipal corporation on Wednesday approved the technical bids of three contractors for disposing of legacy waste on the Tajpur Road dump.
The bids, which were approved by a city-level technical committee of Ludhiana Smart City Limited, will be sent to a state-level panel for final approval, following which the civic body will invite financial bids and award the contract to the lowest bidder.
This is the municipal corporation’s second attempt to finalise a contractor. The tenders had to be floated again as one of the three bidders did not comply with the technical norms the first time, and it is mandatory to have at least three competent bidders for a tender.
MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said, “All three bidders have qualified this time around. We will now send the bids to the station-level technical committee (SLTC) for final approval.”
It is estimated that around 20 lakh metric tonnes of waste has accumulated on the landfill. Under the first phase of the project, 5 lakh metric tonnes of waste will be subjected to bioremediation (a process where biological organisms are used to remove or neutralise an environmental pollutant by metabolic process).
Garbage is not being processed on the 40-acre dump site for over a year. Around 1,100 tonne of garbage is dumped on the site on a daily basis.
Salient points
1. On April 21, the NGT had issued a notice to the Punjab chief secretary over the civic body’s failure to deal with legacy waste, a day after seven members of a family were charred to death near the landfill.
2) On the NGT’s directions, a monitoring committee led by Justice Jasbir Singh (retd) had visited the site on April 27 to prepare a factual report on the fire incident that claimed seven lives. The committee had slammed the MC for its failure to deal with legacy waste.
3) With the temperature increasing, regular blazes were being reported on the dump, which caused respiratory and skin issues among people living in the vicinity.
4) The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) had also imposed a ₹2.2 crore penalty on the MC for failing to deal with solid waste generated in the city.
-
Brain drain from Punjab ‘unfortunate’: CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann was in Ludhiana to preside over function to mark the 299th birth anniversary of Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhia at the Punjab Agricultural University. Noting that IELTS centres are mushrooming in the state, Mann said that “even matrimonial ads now ask for girls with 7.5 bands. Punjab is the most fertile land in the world but its unfortunate that the youth are leaving. We have to save the youth from leaving the state.”
-
Traditional paddy sowing divided in four phases in Punjab
For the first time in Punjab, the conventional method of sowing paddy saplings in puddled fields has been staggered into four phases beginning June 18 in the upcoming kharif season by dividing the state's 23 districts into four zones, in an effort to lessen the burden on the use of power and conserve the subsoil water. The last phase of paddy sowing is after six days on June 24.
-
Ludhiana | Burglars strike at government residences of ADC, DA
A gang of unidentified burglars are having a free run in Rakh Bagh, Civil lines – one of the posh areas of the city, which accommodates top administrative and judicial officers of the district – where they have broken into the homes of Jagraon additional district commissioner Nayan Jassal and district attorney (Ludhiana administration) Amarpal Singh in broad day light, while they were at work.
-
Rajasthan Technical University VC arrested red-handed taking ₹5 lakh bribe
The Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau on Thursday arrested professor Ram Avtar Gupta, Vice Chancellor of Rajasthan Technical University, Kota, for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹5 lakh, officials said. Director general of police, ACB, Soni said the complainant approached the ACB through its WhatsApp helpline alleging that a bribe of ₹10 lakh was demanded for increasing the engineering seat in his private college, providing facilities and for not bothering in future.
-
GST dept raids 2 plywood units in Jagraon, Ludhiana
Suspecting tax evasion, the state goods and services tax department raided two plywood units in Jagraon on Thursday. The two teams that carried out the raids comprised state tax officers Ashok Bali, Rudermani Sharma, Dharminder Kumar, Rituraj Singh and state tax inspectors Bikramjit Singh, Hardeep Singh, and Balkar Singh.
