Disproportionate assets case: Court to frame charges against sacked woman cop on December 2

A Bathinda sessions court on Thursday fixed December 2 as the date to frame charges against dismissed Punjab Police constable Amandeep Kaur in a corruption case, after the vigilance bureau (VB) finally filed a supplementary chargesheet—three months behind schedule. Earlier this week, the Punjab and Haryana high court granted Amandeep regular bail in a disproportionate assets case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Earlier this week, the Punjab and Haryana high court granted Amandeep regular bail in a disproportionate assets case. She also faces a separate case for possession of heroin. The matter was heard by additional district and sessions judge Surinder Pal Kaur, and details of Thursday’s order were awaited.

According to court proceedings, the VB had filed the second chargesheet against Amandeep on December 14 last year. On October 30, the sessions court had criticised the VB for failing to submit the supplementary chargesheet since August. The court had given the agency a final deadline of November 20, before which the VB submitted the pending document.

The delay in filing the additional chargesheet had stalled the commencement of the trial, which can only begin once charges are formally framed. Details of the supplementary chargesheet filed this week have not been made public.

The VB had initially submitted the challan on July 19 but had repeatedly sought time since August to furnish the accused’s bank details.

Known on social media for showcasing a lavish lifestyle, Amandeep was widely referred to as the “Thar wali constable” and “Instagram Queen.” She was arrested on April 2 from Badal Road on the outskirts of Bathinda after 17.71 gm of heroin was allegedly recovered from her SUV.

She was subsequently booked for possessing disproportionate assets. A VB inquiry examined her movable and immovable properties, salary records, bank accounts and loans. Amandeep was dismissed from service on April 3.

The investigation found that between 2018 and 2025, Amandeep’s total income was ₹1,08,37,550, while her expenditure amounted to ₹1,39,64,802.97—exceeding her known earnings by ₹31,27,252.97, or 28.85%.

HC grants bail

The Punjab and Haryana high court has granted Amandeep Kaur bail, noting that she has already spent five months and 19 days in custody. A challan was presented against her on November 14, but charges are yet to be framed. Observing that the trial, which involves 46 prosecution witnesses, is likely to take considerable time, the bench of justice Aman Chaudhary said further incarceration would violate her right under Article 21 of the Constitution. The court thus allowed her bail plea.