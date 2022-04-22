Disproportionate assets case: Mohali court reserves order on Saini’s anticipatory bail plea
Mohali : A local court on Thursday reserved orders for April 25 on the anticipatory bail plea by former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini in a disproportionate assets case related to his Sector 20 house in Chandigarh.
During the hearing in the court of additional sessions judge, Mohali, Rajinder Singh Rai, the state said the former DGP was not cooperating in the investigation regarding his house in Sector 20, Chandigarh. Saini is neither giving any documents of the house nor answering questions, the state said, urging the court to cancel the former DGP’s bail application and grant permission to arrest him.
The Supreme Court has already stayed Saini’s arrest till April 26.
The state further said the former DGP was not revealing facts pertaining to the signing of the agreement while purchasing the Sector 20 house, the claim that was countered by the defence.
The defence submitted an affidavit in the court saying it was an agreement of the house. The state, however, demanded more documents.
The case pertains to purchasing of the property (Sector 20 house) using “tainted” money at behest of the former DGP. The case was probed by the state vigilance department after which it filed an application in the court seeking attachment of the property.
The vigilance alleged that the property was obtained with proceeds of crime and tainted money and an application was filed by the investigating officer to get the same attached under the provisions of the Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance, 1944, as per Section 18-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
-
Couple attempts self-immolation outside Ludhiana police chief’s office
High drama took place outside the police commissioner's office after a couple, who was allegedly being harassed by a cop, poured petrol on themselves and threatened self-immolation on Thursday morning. The aggrieved couple, Gurpreet Singh and Gurpreet Singh's wife Simran Kaur of Boothgarh village, said a police personnel had been pressuring them to pay ₹1.5 lakh to one Raghbir Singh, to avoid being put behind bars on trumped up charges.
-
Sidhu calls Mann a ‘rubber doll’, says law and order gone for a toss in state
Chandigarh : Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said the law and order situation in Punjab has “deteriorated drastically” under the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in the state. Sidhu made these claims in a memorandum, which he along two other ex-MLAs, Ashwani Sekhri and Navtej Singh Cheema, submitted to Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on law and order and other issues.
-
Illegal mining: All stone crushers sealed in Rupnagar’s Khera Kalmot belt
Rupnagar : Coming down heavily on illegal mining, Punjab mines and geology minister Harjot Singh Bains on Thursday instructed officials to seal all crushers in Khera Kalmot belt of Rupnagar district. Bains said action has been taken following complaints that crusher contractors were involved in illegal mining. The move comes days after the government terminated the contracts of two mining clusters for failing to pay contract fee to the tune of ₹90 crore.
-
Drugs case: SC to hear Majithia’s plea for quashing FIRs on April 26
The Supreme Court on Thursday posted for hearing on April 26 a plea filed by Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia seeking quashing of cases registered against him by the Punjab Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. A Bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said it would hear the matter on April 26. The previous SIT was a three-member team.
-
Covid fatality reported after 26 days, Ludhiana sees 4 more cases
The district reported its first coronavirus-induced death after a gap of 26 days on Thursday. It was last on March 25 that a coronavirus-induced casualty had been reported in the district. Four fresh coronavirus cases were also detected in the district. The highest single-day spike had been reported on April 19 when eight fresh cases were reported in Ludhiana. The district's case count has touched 1,09,827, out which 1,07,523 people have recovered.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics