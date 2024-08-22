District administration on toes as another landslide hits Shimla, key road blocked

As heavy rain continues to trigger landslides in Himachal, a road at Shimla’s Boileauganj crossing collapsed late on Tuesday. Traffic movement was diverted to an alternate route on Wednesday. Vehicles headed towards Boileauganj were diverted to an alternate route on Wednesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

A rain shelter also collapsed in the incident, which followed a previous landslide on the same road on Monday. Also on Tuesday, traffic movement on the Dhalli-Tutikandi bypass road was affected for a few hours due to a landslide near Vikas Nagar.

The fresh incident had left the two main roads from Boileauganj to Chaura Maidan and Boileauganj to the Crossing blocked, following which traffic was halted on the routes for safety reasons.

The landslide prompted Shimla deputy commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday, which was attended by senior officials of the public works department, Indian Institute of Advanced Study and other departments.

“PWD officials have indicated that removing the muck immediately could lead to further landsliding at the site. We discussed a strategic approach to restoring the road’s functionality. A detailed study is required, involving specialised agencies and geologists, who will provide recommendations on how to restore the road properly,” he added.

Kashyap said the affected routes will be reopened in a phased manner to prevent further damage.

“The district administration is vigilant regarding landslides in other areas of Shimla, and each incident will be addressed with a strategic approach. Experts will be consulted, and appropriate measures will be taken to prevent additional damage,” he said, before urging city residents to cooperate with the alternative traffic arrangements until the road is restored. Office-goers, students and others are advised to leave for their destinations earlier to accommodate potential delays.

Meanwhile, Shimla superintendent of police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi emphasised movement of traffic has been completely stopped for safety reasons. “Comprehensive arrangements have been made to ensure smooth traffic flow on alternative routes,” he added.

NH 21 to remain closed

for two hours twice a week

Meanwhile, Mandi deputy commissioner, Apoorv Devgan said National Highway 21 from Bindrabani to Pandoh will remain closed for vehicular movement for two hours on two days a week – Wednesday and Friday, from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm from August 23 to September 28.

“The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has informed the administration that landslides are happening frequently on the highway from Bindrabani to Pandoh and the risk of travelling has increased due to hanging stones. In such circumstances, it is necessary to remove the hanging stones from the highway from Bindrabani to Pandoh,” he said.