Ludhiana district logs two Covid cases, one death

The district reported a death due to Covid-19 and two positive cases within the last 24 hours. On Saturday, 624 samples were sent for Covid testing. (HT PHOTO)

With another death, the toll this month increased to two on Saturday. The district has reported a total of 3,029 deaths due to the disease since the start of the pandemic.

As the active caseload dropped to 32, the positivity rate stood at 0.32%.

Meanwhile, hospitalisations of Covid-infected patients witnessed no change with one patient in isolation ward of private hospital.

As per data shared by the civil surgeon, a total of 1,14,505 persons have tested Covid positive since the pandemic started in the district.

On Saturday, 624 samples were sent for Covid testing.