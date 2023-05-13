Ludhiana district logs two Covid cases, one death
May 13, 2023 10:11 PM IST
One Covid-19 death and two positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the district's total deaths to 3,029. Active cases dropped to 32 with a positivity rate of 0.32%.
The district reported a death due to Covid-19 and two positive cases within the last 24 hours.
With another death, the toll this month increased to two on Saturday. The district has reported a total of 3,029 deaths due to the disease since the start of the pandemic.
As the active caseload dropped to 32, the positivity rate stood at 0.32%.
Meanwhile, hospitalisations of Covid-infected patients witnessed no change with one patient in isolation ward of private hospital.
As per data shared by the civil surgeon, a total of 1,14,505 persons have tested Covid positive since the pandemic started in the district.
On Saturday, 624 samples were sent for Covid testing.