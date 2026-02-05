District-level grievance camps for traders on Feb 10-11: Cheema

Punjab finance and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting of the Punjab State Traders Commission (PSTC) as part of the state government’s push to further strengthen ease of doing business across the state. Punjab finance and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema chairing a high-level meeting of the Punjab State Traders Commission in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT)

The meeting focused on deepening engagement with the trading community, improving grievance redressal mechanisms and enhancing technical capacity at the district level.

To that effect, special district-level camps will be held on February 10 and February 11 to ensure prompt redressal of local grievances, said Cheema while addressing the meeting in his capacity as the commission chairman.

The finance minister issued clear directions to the District Trade Committee chairpersons to proactively engage with traders in their respective areas and gather feedback on ground-level issues.

He shared that the objective was to establish a robust three-tier system that directly connected the trading community with the administration, so that every trader in Punjab had access to timely support and their concerns were heard and resolved.

Cheema instructed that issues requiring intervention beyond the district level should be systematically documented and forwarded to the commission for swift resolution. “Any complex matter or feedback that needs state-level action must be properly listed and shared with the commission so that effective and time-bound solutions can be ensured,” he said.

The meeting was attended by PSTC vice-chairman Anil Thakur and senior officers of the excise and taxation department. The department officers gave a detailed briefing on key technical aspects of GST filing, aimed at equipping district committee members with the necessary knowledge to assist traders in complying with regulatory requirements.