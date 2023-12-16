The Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi (CLKA), in collaboration with the Academy of Visual Media, New Delhi, and under the Indo-Korea Exchange Programme, is organising Diverse Signatures, an India-Korea art exhibition showcasing works by artists of both nations. Some of the artworks on display at the exhibition

Hari Kallikkat (IAS), secretary culture, Chandigarh was the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the exhibition that is on at Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10, Chandigarh.

“Abstractions often communicate what tangibility cannot; abstractions, laden with lines and colours, tell vivid, unique stories of artists across borders, curiously becoming a distinctly palpable means of visual conversation. Such is the thought behind Diverse Signatures,” said Bheem Malhotra, chairperson, CLKA.

This event also celebrates the birth centenary of renowned Indian poet, art and literary critic, arts scholar, and curator, late Padma Shri Keshav Malik.

Artist Kalicharan Gupta, secretary of the Academy of Visual Media, who has also worked under the National Museum of Contemporary Art in Seoul, talked about how he, along with his Korean friend and fellow artist Man Young Hwang, had been keen on such a Indo-Korean cultural exchange programme since 2001.

Prof Min Joo Lee, head of Korea-India Contemporary Artist Association, is working with Academy of Visual Media, he added.

“This all-embracing vision of theirs had first taken manifestation in 2002, when eight Korean artists had visited India, and a team of Indian artists including Gopi Gajwani, Shobha Broota, Jai Zharotia, Niren Sen Gupta, Dhiraj Choudhury, and Kalicharan Gupta had abundantly contributed in making the event a huge success,” Malhotra informed.

“Diverse Signatures gives voice to the intricacies of nature, vis-à-vis the presence of urban landscapes and the mundane everyday occurrences around it, experienced from the lens of selected Indian and Korean artists, who evoke the onlooker’s sense of thoughtfulness with their play of colours, textures, and mix-media techniques,” he added.

The Indo-Korea 2023 exchange programme exhibitions also include performances, artist interactive sessions, slideshows, studio visits and more.

Catch It Live:

What: Diverse Signatures: India-Korea art exhibition

Where: Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10, Chandigarh

When: On till December 21

Timings: 11am to 7pm