close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Diwali bonanza for govt staff as Chandigarh admn okays 4% hike in DA

Diwali bonanza for govt staff as Chandigarh admn okays 4% hike in DA

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 08, 2023 07:24 AM IST

The dearness allowance will be increased from 42% to 46%, which will benefit around 20,000 government employees in Chandigarh

Amplifying Diwali cheer, the UT administration has increased the dearness allowance (DA) for central government and Chandigarh administration employees by 4%.

The administrator has also approved the grant of non-productive linked bonus (ad-hoc bonus) equivalent to 30 days emoluments for accounting year 2022-23 to the eligible employees of Chandigarh administration in Group C. (HT File)
The administrator has also approved the grant of non-productive linked bonus (ad-hoc bonus) equivalent to 30 days emoluments for accounting year 2022-23 to the eligible employees of Chandigarh administration in Group C. (HT File)

With this, the DA will be increased from 42% to 46%, which will benefit around 20,000 employees.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

According to the order issued by UT finance department, the UT administrator is pleased to adopt the order dated October 20 issued by the Government of India to enhance the rates of DA from 42% to 46% of basic pay in favour of IAS/IPS/IFS/DANICS/DANIPS officers and other central government employees working in Chandigarh administration as well as employees of the administration with effect from July 1.

The administrator has also approved the grant of non-productive linked bonus (ad-hoc bonus) equivalent to 30 days emoluments for accounting year 2022-23 to the eligible employees of Chandigarh administration in Group C and all non-gazetted employees in Group B who are not covered by any productivity linked bonus scheme.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out