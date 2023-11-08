Diwali bonanza for govt staff as Chandigarh admn okays 4% hike in DA

Amplifying Diwali cheer, the UT administration has increased the dearness allowance (DA) for central government and Chandigarh administration employees by 4%. The administrator has also approved the grant of non-productive linked bonus (ad-hoc bonus) equivalent to 30 days emoluments for accounting year 2022-23 to the eligible employees of Chandigarh administration in Group C. (HT File)

With this, the DA will be increased from 42% to 46%, which will benefit around 20,000 employees.

According to the order issued by UT finance department, the UT administrator is pleased to adopt the order dated October 20 issued by the Government of India to enhance the rates of DA from 42% to 46% of basic pay in favour of IAS/IPS/IFS/DANICS/DANIPS officers and other central government employees working in Chandigarh administration as well as employees of the administration with effect from July 1.

The administrator has also approved the grant of non-productive linked bonus (ad-hoc bonus) equivalent to 30 days emoluments for accounting year 2022-23 to the eligible employees of Chandigarh administration in Group C and all non-gazetted employees in Group B who are not covered by any productivity linked bonus scheme.

