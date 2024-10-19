Diwali glow: Chandigarh Beopar Mandal launches contest for best market decorations

The Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) has launched a competition to celebrate the spirit of Diwali by rewarding market associations with the best decorations and traffic management. Sector Market Associations have been urged to keep their markets clean, well decorated and properly managed, said mandal president Charanjiv Singh. (HT)

Announcing awards for “Best Decorated Market” and “Best Traffic/Parking Management” during the festive season, CBM president Charanjiv Singh said, “Sector Market Associations have been urged to keep their markets clean, well decorated and properly managed. To encourage their efforts, awards will be given to the top markets in these two categories. The awards will be presented in the general body meeting of CBM, which will be held a few days after Diwali.”

“Shopkeepers are also advised to park their vehicle either at the back side of the market or at designated additional temporary parking at nearby schools/college so that valuable parking space may be provided to the customers,” Singh said.

“Chandigarh SSP (Traffic) Sumer Pratap Singh has assured CBM of providing extra staff to regularise traffic on V-4 roads outside congested markets. But MWAs are requested to hire security staff temporarily to manage the parking lots and avoid congestion,” he added.

“Additionally, associations are encouraged to consider providing valet parking services and set up Diwali stalls in non-obstructive areas. Also, SSP Kanwardeep Kaur has promised support to ensure a safe festive experience for everyone,” said CBM spokesperson Diwakar Sahoonja.