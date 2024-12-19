Menu Explore
Do your job with accuracy & integrity: Himachal governor to trainee officers

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Dec 19, 2024 06:04 AM IST

The governor said this institution was founded with the vision of creating a competent cadre of public servants capable of addressing the nation’s challenges and serving the people with distinction

During the inaugural ceremony of officer trainees of the 2024 batch of the Indian Audit and Accounts Services (IA&AS) and the celebration of 75 years of the National Academy of Audit and Accounts at the Gaiety Theatre on Wednesday, governor Shiv Pratap Shukla emphasised the importance of the values and skills, and said the ethical foundation of their work was paramount.

Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla (GHT File)
Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla (GHT File)

The governor said this institution was founded with the vision of creating a competent cadre of public servants capable of addressing the nation’s challenges and serving the people with distinction.

“The accuracy, integrity and transparency with which you carry out duties will directly influence the strength of our democratic institutions, the quality of governance and the trust which the public places in our financial system,” the governor said to the trainee officers.

He said that as officers of the IA&AS, they would hold a unique position in government. He added, “The integrity with which you approach your duties would ensure that the funds allocated for social welfare, infrastructure development, education, health and other essential services were used for their intended purposes. The complexities of public finance require an understanding of accounting principles, auditing processes and governance structures.”

The governor asked them to stay ahead of technological trends, familiarise themselves with digital auditing tools and ensure that financial systems are future-ready.

Follow Us On