Docs to suspend OPD services from today in Punjab

Government doctors in Punjab announced that they will proceed with their call for a complete suspension of outpatient department (OPD) services from Thursday after the state government failed to issue a letter accepting their demands. In the second phase of the strike starting September 12, a complete boycott of OPD services will be observed across the government hospitals in the state. (HT Photo)

The announcement came after a meeting with the Punjab cabinet sub-committee here after the doctors failed to get a written communication from the government stating acceptance of their demands including a decision on the restoration of assured career progression (ACP) and other important demands, including a definite framework on security.

The cabinet sub-committee headed by finance minister Harpal Cheema and comprising health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh, renewal energy minister Aman Arora and minister for NRI affairs Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal held point-wise discussions with the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) representatives. The meeting lasted three hours.

PCMS association president Dr Akhil Sarin said the government in principle agreed to all our demands but when no official communication was issued by the state government by evening, we decided to go ahead with our next phase of agitation.

“In the face of non-receipt of definite official communication from the government, the call for full day suspension of OPDs for tomorrow stays. The government seems non-committal to our genuine demands and that is why we will continue with our decision to boycott all OPDs,” Sarin said.

Around 2,500 government doctors are holding protests under the banner of the PCMSA to press for their demands, including reinstatement of the ACP scheme, timely recruitment of medical officers (MOs), and the clearance of pending CPC arrears and adequate security measures for healthcare professionals.

The ACP scheme provides financial benefits and higher pay scales to government employees.

Since Monday, the PCMSA suspended OPD services for three hours -- from 8 am to 11 am from September 9 to 11 in all district, sub-divisional hospitals and community health centres.

In the second phase of the strike starting from Thursday, a complete boycott of OPD services will be observed thus bringing tough times for the patients across the government hospitals.

After the meeting, PCMSA was assured that an official letter from the government would be issued on Wednesday, outlining the cabinet sub-committee’s decision on the demands.

“The meeting with PCMSA concluded on a positive note. We have principally agreed to their demands which will be fulfilled soon. We request them to call off their strike,” said health minister Dr Balbir Singh.