Doctor ‘set on fire’ in Hisar university: Rights panel summons SIT head with all records

Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has summoned the officer in charge of the special investigation team (SIT) of the state crime branch to appear in person along with an ongoing police investigation record on the next date of hearing scheduled on April 6. The accused was arrested on May 1, 2025. (HT Photo for representation)

The summons has been issued in connection with the death of a 25-year-old MBBS woman doctor from Rajasthan, who was allegedly set on fire by her male friend at Hisar university last year.

The rights panel member Deep Bhatia, issued directions during proceedings held at the Commission’s Camp Court at the New PWD Rest House in Gurugram on February 2 but the written order was released officially on Saturday.

The case pertains to the death of a doctor Bhavna Yadav from Rajasthan, who died after sustaining severe burn injuries in Hisar on April 24 last year. The incident took place at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) in Hisar, where Bhavana was found with severe burn injuries and later rushed to Soni Hospital in Hisar by her friend, and Hisar varsity employee Udesh Yadav. She was later shifted to a hospital in Jaipur, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Mother of the victim, Gayatri Devi, had claimed that her daughter’s abdomen had injury marks from a sharp weapon. She alleged that her daughter was stabbed and then set on fire. She also said that her daughter’s belongings, including a laptop and mobile phone, were missing.

Gayatri Devi, had filed a zero FIR in Jaipur, claiming that her daughter was murdered, and later the case was transferred to Hisar police. In a complaint to Haryana rights panel, Gayatri said that she received information on April 24, 2025, that Udesh had set her daughter on fire in his university room at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural university, Hisar.

The accused was arrested on May 1, 2025. She alleged that the police, in connivance with the accused, released him later. Demanding justice and fair probe, she approached the Commission.

In order to assess the progress and fairness of the investigation, the Commission has summoned the officer in-charge of the SIT to appear in person before the Commission on the next date of hearing along with the complete original record of the investigation, including all relevant documents, and material evidence for perusal of this Commission. “If any negligence, bias, or deliberate laxity is found in the investigation, strict legal action will be taken against the concerned officials,” the panel said in the order.