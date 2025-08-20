Doctor shot at by unidentified assailants in Jalandhar market

A Jalandhar-based doctor suffered gunshot wounds to the leg when unidentified miscreant(s) opened fire at him outside a market in Jalandhar on Tuesday evening, police said. Police investigating the spot in Jalandhar on Tuesday.

Police said Dr Rahul Sood, a nephrologist, who runs a private hospital in Jalandhar, was hit by a bullet in his right leg.

Deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Manpreet Singh Dhillon said the incident happened outside a supermarket store in the Urban Estate area when the victim was about to sit in his car.

“The whole incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed in the market. We have gathered important leads in the case from the CCTV footage gathered from the spot. The statement of Dr Sood is being recorded,” Dhillon said.

He added that in the preliminary investigation, Dr Sood told the police that he had not received any threat or extortion call from anyone in the past.

“The condition of the victim is stable. We have constituted multiple teams for detailed investigation, and the case will be cracked soon,” Dhillon said.