Documentary screening in haste, can jeopardise murder trial: Moosewala’s father

After British broadcaster BBC World Service released a two-part documentary, ‘The Killing Call’, on YouTube on the assassination of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on Wednesday morning, his father, Balkaur Singh Sidhu, alleged that the screening in haste could jeopardise the ongoing criminal trial into the murder. A two-episode documentary, The Killing Call, was released on YouTube on slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on his birth anniversary on Wednesday. (HT file photo)

“The documentary builds a false narrative and maligns Moosewala’s image. It has been released online in haste for commercial gains and could jeopardise the ongoing trial of his murder,” Balkaur said after a function at Musa village in Mansa district to mark the birth anniversary of the singer, born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu.

The documentary was originally scheduled for a public screening at Juhu, Mumbai, coinciding with Moosewala’s birthday. However, amid growing controversy and legal objections, the broadcaster shifted the release to YouTube. The first part of the documentary is on Moosewala’s early life, rise to fame, and controversies surrounding him. The second part delves into the circumstances surrounding his assassination on May 29, 2022, in Mansa district.

The 28-year-old singer was driving his jeep without police security when attackers fired over 30 bullets at him. He was later discovered slumped in the driver’s seat. Canada-based Goldy Brar, who has alleged ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the killing and has since been designated an “individual terrorist” by the National Investigation Agency. The case remains under investigation, with no convictions yet, while Brar continues to evade arrest.

New songs runaway hits

Moosewala’s family released three new songs of the slain rapper — “0008”, “Neal”, and “Take Notes” — on his YouTube channel at 10am on Wednesday. With this, the total number of songs released after Moosewala’s death touched 11. Within four hours of the release, each of the tracks had more than 18 lakh views.

Balkaur Singh said: “We have full faith that the court will do justice in our son’s murder. Unfortunately, all those who claimed to be standing with our family were seen giving interviews to the foreign broadcaster.”

The Mansa court listed Balkaur’s petition for hearing on Thursday but refused to stay the screening.

Balkaur has named the foreign broadcaster along with two individuals, Ishleen Kaur and Ankur Jain, as respondents in the suit.

The investigative documentary interviewed Canada-based gangster and key conspirator in Moosewala’s murder, Goldy Brar. In the voice notes, Brar alleges why he ordered the singer’s killing.

The documentary has interviews with two senior police officers of Punjab and Delhi, who worked on solving the murder and arrested several accused.

Besides the singer’s friends, his former manager and journalists were also interviewed to trace Moosewala’s journey from a village in Punjab to the “hip-hop scene of eastern Canada”. They talked about people in his life, his association with gangsters and circumstances. “It’s a story that takes us from the turbulent history of Punjab to the contested politics of modern India, and from the shadowy world of organised crime to a chilling phone call with the fugitive gangster, who says he ordered the hit,” the BBC World Service says in the video’s description.

Old video clips of interviews with Moosewala and his father also find space in the documentary.