Home / India News / J&K: Doda village residents appeal for rehabilitation after cracks appear in houses

J&K: Doda village residents appeal for rehabilitation after cracks appear in houses

india news
Updated on Feb 05, 2023 01:52 AM IST

Mohammad Akram, around 40, informed that the cracks started developing in some six to seven houses around December last year.

A resident shows the cracks developed on the wall of a house as Doda experiences gradual sinking, on Saturday. (ANI)
A resident shows the cracks developed on the wall of a house as Doda experiences gradual sinking, on Saturday. (ANI)
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu

The villagers of Nai Basti in Thathri sub-division of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, where land subsidence has so far damaged 22 houses and displaced 300 people, feel that they are caught between the devil and the deep sea.

They have vehemently appealed the L-G’s administration to rehabilitate them.

A distraught looking Shazia Begum, 38, who lost her house to the cracks, sat with her children and belongings on the roadside and wept inconsolably .

Also read | Geological team reaches J-K’s Doda district to evaluate cracks

“I am reluctant to leave the village. Where would we go now? We are ruined. We worked as petty labourers and had constructed a house for our children. We appeal to the government to do something for us. I have a handicapped child. Where would we go now?” she said.

Mohammad Akram, around 40, informed that the cracks started developing in some six to seven houses around December last year.

“We took it lightly because in hilly areas moderate quakes and water cause minor cracks in the houses. We applied white cement to cover them but a week ago, these started widening and also spread to more houses. The land also started sinking,” he said.

Read | 300 moved as 3 Doda houses collapse after cracks emerge

Akram informed that many families came from upper reaches of Doda to escape militants and settled in the area.

“We came here during 1990s due to militancy in the upper reaches of Doda. My father’s brother was killed by militants. We came here and constructed a small house but now everything is in ruins. I am a labourer, who earns 300 a day. I request the government to give us five-marla plot and compensation to construct our houses and rebuild our lives,” said Akram.

Owais, 22, a village youth, said that probably God was angry with them.

“We fear Joshimath-like crisis. We are praying day-and-night that land subsidence doesn’t spread further. Some among us are removing window panes and doors to salvage something from their houses because people are very poor here and wood is costly here in Doda,” he said.

It may be stated here that the administration has so far not announced any compensation to the affected families.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

    A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

Topics
jammu and kashmir doha
jammu and kashmir doha
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out