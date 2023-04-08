Ludhiana: Domestic help, aides rob house of CA, decamp with 5 lakh, jewellery

Hired a couple of weeks ago, a domestic help along with his three aides, including a woman, robbed the house of his employer and decamped with ₹5 lakh in cash, jewellery worth ₹25 lakh and other valuables on Thursday night. The accused sedated another servant before executing the robbery. A case has been lodged against Janak and his aides at Police station division number 8. (iStock)

At the time of the incident, the employer had gone to Chandigarh along with his family members. On being informed the Division number 8 police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police lodged an FIR against the domestic help Janak and his three unidentified aides.

The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of Ashish Aggarwal of Rani Jhansi road, who lives near the official residence of the inspector general of police (Ludhiana zone) Kaustubh Sharma. A chartered accountant by profession Aggarwal stated that he had hired Janak a couple of weeks ago, while another domestic help Ganesh was working for him for a long time.

He added that on Thursday night when he returned home, he found Ganesh lying unconscious while the house was ransacked. When checked he found that ₹5 lakh in cash, jewellery worth ₹25 lakh and other valuables were stolen. When he scanned the CCTVs, he found that Janak had sedated Ganesh. Later, he called on his three aides and executed the robbery.

He informed the police. Inspector Vijay Kumar, SHO at Police station division number 8, said that a case has been lodged against Janak and his aides. The police are trying to trace them.