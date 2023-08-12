Domestic help who stole car with 1.17 lakh in Chandigarh, foreign currency held

Police have arrested a domestic help for stealing the car of a resident of Sector 42-B in Chandigarh. Police arrested a domestic help for stealing the car of a resident of Sector 42-B in Chandigarh. (HT File)

The accused, Veeru, alias Ajay, 39, of Muradabad, Uttar Pradesh, used to work at the complainant’s house.

As per police, complainant Parvej Garg said his silver Maruti Ignis Car was stolen by his domestic help. It had ₹1.17 lakh, some jewellery and 348 foreign currency notes, including British pounds, Canadian dollars and US dollars.

At first, the police went to the accused’s village in UP but he was not there. Later, he was arrested from Rasalpur village near Lucknow while driving the stolen car.

An official said the car was recovered along with the stolen cash, foreign currency, and gold and silver jewellery items.

During the interrogation, it came to fore that the accused was using a false name and had even manipulated his Aadhaar card to hide his original identity.

The accused was presented in court on Friday and police have taken him on one-day police remand to further verify why he changed his identity before he started working in Chandigarh. A case of theft under Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 36 police station.

