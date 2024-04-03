 Domestic help booked for raping employers’ minor daughter in Mohali’s Dera Bassi - Hindustan Times
Domestic help booked for raping employers’ minor daughter in Mohali’s Dera Bassi

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 03, 2024 10:00 AM IST

The accused was identified as Rahul, hailing from Haryana; Mohali police were alerted by the teenager’s mother, who submitted that they had hired a domestic help due to her ill health

Police on Monday booked a domestic help for raping his employers’ 13-year-old daughter at their house in a housing society in Dera Bassi.

The accused raped his employers’ minor daughter and threatened to eliminate her family if she revealed the crime, said Mohali police. (Getty image)
The accused was identified as Rahul, hailing from Haryana. Police were alerted by the teenager’s mother, who submitted that they had hired a domestic help due to her ill health. Rahul had been working for them for years and had gained their trust.

But recently, he raped their daughter and threatened to eliminate her family if she revealed the crime. After the girl fell ill and was taken to a local private hospital, she narrated the incident to her parents. Following this, police were informed.

On the mother’s complaint, the accused, who has yet to be arrested, was booked under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Dera Bassi police station.

