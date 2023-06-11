Dispute over domestic help’s pay led to Pathankot couple’s murder: Police

A dispute with the domestic help over his monthly pay had led to the brutal murder of the Pathankot couple, police said on Saturday, two days after their bodies were found in their house in Manwal village. Rajkumar, 62, and Champa Devi, 57, were found brutally murdered in their house in Manwal village. (HT File)

The accused, Balwinder Singh alias Kalu, 30, had gone missing right after the crime, thus pointing the needle of suspicion at him, police said while adding that closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) evidence had eventually helped police piece together the sequence of events.

Though the accused continues to evade arrest, police have recovered the two-wheeler, an Activa, on which he fled after the crime. The Activa belonged to the couple. Additionally, cops have also recovered some blood-stained clothes, which, along with the Activa, has been sent for forensic examination.

Police said that Balwinder had got into an argument with the couple over the monthly pay, which eventually led him to murder them in cold-blood.

As per sources, the couple was found with multiple injury marks and their mouth gagged with polythene bags. The incident is suspected to have taken place on Thursday evening while the bodies were discovered late at night.

Senior superintendent of police Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said, “Right after the crime came to light, police acted swiftly to zero in on the accused. A poster of the accused is being circulated in nearby states and districts, urging the public to come forward with any information that might lead to his arrest. A generous cash reward has been announced for anyone who can provide reliable intelligence regarding his precise location, thereby facilitating his arrest.”

The cop further said, “Five to six dedicated teams have been deployed to conduct raids on all possible hideouts where the suspect may be attempting to evade the law. In a bid to thwart any potential assistance, all family members of the accused have already been rounded up for questioning.”

Addressing the media, the cop expressed confidence in the ongoing investigation. “We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of our community,” he said, adding, “Our teams are working tirelessly to apprehend the accused, and we urge the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement authorities.”

SSP Khakh exhorted the general public to provide information pertaining to their domestic helps for police verification for their own safety.

